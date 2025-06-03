For months now, Trump has been trying to act like a king by ignoring court rulings against him. The courts have only one power to make their orders stick. They can hold federal officials in contempt, and enforce such contempt citations by fining or jailing them.

If enacted, the Republican budget bill as it emerged from the House of Representatives contains a hidden provision that would crown Donald Trump king and effectively end American democracy.

It reads:

“No court of the United States may use appropriated funds to enforce a contempt citation for failure to comply with an injunction or temporary restraining order if no security was given when the injunction or order was issued …”

Translated to plain English: no federal court may enforce a contempt citation.

The American people need to be aware of this and we all must contact our elected officials to prevent this travesty from being perpetrated.