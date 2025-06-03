Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBC Fire), in coordination with CAL FIRE, the Santa Barbara County Fire Chiefs Association, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Forest Service Los Padres, the County of Santa Barbara Office of Emergency Management, and the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD), announces the start of the 2025 High Fire Season for all areas of Santa Barbara County, effective June 2, 2025.

With the onset of High Fire Season, SBC Fire will suspend all burn permits issued for residential burning and hazard reduction. Simultaneously, the department will increase the deployment of resources to respond to vegetation fires as needed throughout the county.

During the High Fire Season, it is critical for residents, workers, and visitors to exercise increased caution and prioritize fire safety at all times. SBC Fire emphasizes the following key public safety measures:

Vegetation Management: Create Defensible Space

Property owners are urged to maintain defensible space by creating three key zones around homes and structures:

• Zone 0 (0–5 feet): Remove all combustible materials—leaves, mulch, wood piles, and other fuels—immediately around the home. Use non-combustible landscaping materials in this area when possible.

• Zone 1 (5–30 feet): Keep grass mowed to 4 inches or less, remove dead plants and vegetation, and maintain space between trees and shrubs.

• Zone 2 (30–100 feet): Thin or remove excess vegetation, prune tree limbs up 6–10 feet from the ground, and reduce plant density to slow fire spread.

• Access Zones: Maintain vegetation clearance along driveways and private roads to ensure safe access for emergency vehicles. Trim overhanging branches to at least 13.5 feet above roadways and maintain at least 10 feet of horizontal clearance.

Maintaining these zones not only increases survivability during a wildfire but also improves firefighter safety and access.

Home Hardening: Strengthen Your Structure

Flying embers can destroy homes up to a mile from the actual fire. Making small upgrades can significantly reduce your home’s risk.

• Install metal mesh screens (1/8-inch) on attic and crawl space vents

• Replace wood shake roofs with Class A fire-rated roofing

• Cover chimneys with spark arresters

• Use dual-pane, tempered glass windows

• Remove combustible fencing connected to structures

Prepare and Act Early

This three-step program helps residents understand what to do before, during, and after wildfire threats:

• Ready: Prepare your home and property before fire season by creating defensible space, hardening your home, and assembling an emergency kit.

• Set: Stay alert, know your evacuation zone, and be prepared to evacuate quickly if wildfire conditions worsen.

• Go: Evacuate early when told—don’t wait until the last minute. If you feel unsafe or conditions worsen, leave immediately. Never wait for official orders—early evacuation keeps you safe and allows firefighters to operate without added rescue risks.

More information is available in English and Spanish at: https://sbcfire.com/ready-set-go

Protect Against Wildfire Smoke

Wildfire smoke and ash contain small particles that can harm the lungs and heart. The best protection is to stay indoors, ideally in a well-sealed “clean air room” with a HEPA air purifier.

The Air Pollution Control District (APCD) provides the following resources:

• Hourly air quality updates: https://www.ourair.org/todays-air-quality/

• Guidance on creating safe indoor air spaces: https://www.ourair.org/clean-air-rooms/

• Air Quality Alerts via text message and/or email: https://www.ourair.org/air-quality-alerts/SBC Fire urges all Santa Barbara County residents to remain proactive and engaged in fire prevention efforts throughout the High Fire Season. With community awareness and cooperation, we can collectively help reduce wildfire risk and enhance public safety.

The public is also encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts at https://readysbc.org.

To download your wildfire preparation checklist and learn how to protect your home before fire season intensifies visit https: sbcfire.com/ready-set-go/