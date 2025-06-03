Santa Barbara Humane To Offer Fee-Waived Adoptions on June 7 During 2nd Annual California Adopt-A-Pet Day

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

On Friday, June 7, Santa Barbara Humane will join over 150 animal shelters across California in celebrating the second annual California Adopt-a-Pet Day by offering fee-waived adoptions at both its Santa Barbara and Santa Maria campuses.

This statewide adoption event is organized by the California Animal Welfare Association (CalAnimals), the San Francisco SPCA, and the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®).

Adoption fees for animals adopted that day will be generously covered by the ASPCA.

“We’re very excited to take part in this event again,” said Kerri Burns, CEO of Santa Barbara Humane. “California Adopt-a-Pet Day is a fun and impactful way to celebrate the joy of adoption, and we’re especially hopeful that some of our longer-term animals will find their match on this special day.”

In addition to fee-waived adoptions, Santa Barbara Humane will also be giving away free pet supplies, including toys, leashes, and other essentials, while supplies last.

Santa Barbara Humane will be open for adoptions during its normal hours of 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at both campuses. All animals adopted during this one-day event will go home spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up to date on core vaccinations. Shelter staff will be available to help potential adopters find the right fit and answer any questions about care, training, and transition support.

For a preview of adoptable animals, visit sbhumane.org/adopt and follow @sbhumane on social media for updates.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, Santa Barbara Humane is the oldest animal welfare agency in Santa Barbara County, serving the community for over 135 years. The organization’s two campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria provide low-cost veterinary care, affordable dog training, adoption, and socially-conscious sheltering for local animals, whether they are with a loving family or at the shelter waiting for a home of their own. Because Santa Barbara Humane does not receive any federal funding, it relies on donor support to help thousands of animals and families each year in Santa Barbara County.