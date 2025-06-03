SB Unified Awarded Over $4.5 Million in California Community Schools Partnership Grants

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Unified School District is proud to announce four of its schools have been awarded a combined total of $4,512,500 in California Community Schools Partnership Program (CCSPP) Implementation Grants.

The grants will provide significant funding over the next five years to Harding University Partnership School, La Cuesta Continuation High School, La Cumbre Junior High School, and McKinley Elementary School.

These grants, ranging from approximately $700,000 to $1.4 million per school, will support the continued development of community school models focused on three key priorities:

Integrated Student Services

Active Family and Community Engagement

Expanded and Enriched Learning Time and Opportunities

This achievement follows a rigorous two-year planning process of extensive data collection and stakeholder engagement. Students, families, staff, community organizations, and community members participated in both district-wide and individual site planning committees, helping to shape the vision for their respective community schools.

The primary goal of these grants is to provide crucial funding for implementation while each school and the district work towards developing sustainable models that will continue to serve their communities long after the CDE funding concludes.

McKinley Principal Daisy Estrada Ochoa shared her excitement, stating, “This grant is a powerful recognition of our school’s commitment to building a welcoming, supportive, and inclusive environment where all students and families can thrive. With this funding, we will be able to expand our community-centered initiatives, strengthen family engagement, and enhance student services.”

Santa Barbara Unified School District extends its deepest congratulations to the staff, families, students, and community partners of Harding University Partnership School, La Cuesta Continuation High School, La Cumbre Junior High School, and McKinley Elementary School for their dedication and collaborative efforts in securing these transformative grants.

“This is truly a momentous occasion for the Santa Barbara Unified School District,” said Superintendent Dr. Hilda Maldonado. “These grants are a testament to the unwavering dedication of our school communities, our staff, and our invaluable partners. They reflect our collective commitment to creating dynamic, integrated community schools that truly support the whole child and empower every family. We are incredibly excited to see the sustained positive impact these funds will have on our students and their futures.”

These awards underscore the district’s commitment to fostering holistic environments where every student is supported and empowered to succeed.