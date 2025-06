Se Declara Temporada Alta de Incendios en el Condado de Santa Bárbara

• Zone 1 (5–30 feet): Keep grass mowed to 4 inches or less, remove dead plants and vegetation, and maintain space between trees and shrubs.

With the onset of High Fire Season, SBC Fire will suspend all burn permits issued for residential burning and hazard reduction. Simultaneously, the department will increase the deployment of resources to respond to vegetation fires as needed throughout the county.

