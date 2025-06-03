Wilderness Youth Project Welcomes New Board Members and Expands Program Staff to Support Growing Nature Connection Efforts

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA (May 30, 2025) – Wilderness Youth Project (WYP), Santa Barbara County’s leading nature connection organization, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its Board of Trustees and program staff. With the addition of new board members Franky Viveros, Lisa Bass, and Raquel López, along with the hiring of new program staff members Avital Schwarz, Vivian Avila, and Sara Chavez, WYP continues to grow in its mission to foster confidence, health, and a lifelong love of learning through active outdoor experiences and mentoring.

“Our organization continues to thrive because of the passionate, experienced, and community-driven people who lead and serve alongside us,” said Dan Fontaine, Executive Director of Wilderness Youth Project. “We are delighted to welcome Franky, Lisa, and Raquel to the board. Their professional expertise and personal commitment to equity, education, and community will strengthen WYP’s impact and durability for years to come.”

Franky Viveros brings deep roots in Santa Barbara’s education community, serving in various programming and educational roles. Lisa Bass is a social impact consultant and seasoned policy expert with a passion for environmental justice and youth development. Raquel López is a highly respected mediator and executive coach, known for advancing organizational change through equity and collaboration.

WYP’s Board of Trustees plays a vital role in governance, finance, fundraising, and community engagement. Franky, Lisa, and Raquel join a robust and diverse board, including Amy Schneider, April Price, MS, Brook Eiler, Carrie Kappel, PhD, Chris Ragland, Devon Azzam, Graciela Cabello, Kristen Sillivan, Laura Russell, CPA, and Marlen Limón.

WYP is also excited to announce the addition of three new staff members for summer 2025: Avital Schwarz, Sara Chavez, and Vivian Avila. These three new positions for UCSB students were funded thanks to a generous grant from the UCSB Associated Students Coastal Fund.

Avital Schwarz, a UCSB Psychology and Brain Sciences graduate, brings a love for outdoor adventure and childlike wonder to her work with youth. Vivian Avila, an Environmental Studies major and Goleta native, is passionate about environmental justice and mentoring local children. Sara Chavez, studying Political Science and Social Justice, finds meaning in connecting with youth and nature as part of her own journey of curiosity, reflection, and growth.

These new staff members will support WYP’s wide range of programs, including summer camps, an outdoor early childhood program, after-school nature-based activities, and the “Bridge to Nature” programs which offer free programming to students in low-income public schools and at community partner sites.

“Nature connection makes kids smarter, healthier, and happier,” added Fontaine. “Thanks to the dedication of our board, staff, and supporters, we’re able to bring that connection to more than a thousand children each year.”

About Wilderness Youth Project

Wilderness Youth Project connects youth to nature in the Santa Barbara area, from creeks and beaches to mountain trails and open spaces. Through long-term mentoring and nature-based play, WYP helps young people build confidence, resilience, and a sense of belonging. The organization centers equity in its mission, with more than 75% of participants receiving scholarships or attending at no cost through Bridge to Nature in-school and community after-school programs.

Get involved and help bring nature within reach for all kids! To learn more, volunteer, or donate, visit http://www.wyp.org or contact us at 805-964-8096 or info@wyp.org.