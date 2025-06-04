Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

On Saturday, May 24th, the Pacifica Graduate Institute community gathered at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort to celebrate the achievements of the graduating Class of 2025. Against the breathtaking backdrop of the Pacific Ocean, more than 700 students, families, staff, faculty, and friends came together to honor the hard work, dedication, and deep commitment of Pacifica’s newest graduates, of which 130 were in attendance from 22 states and six countries.

Rooted in the traditions of depth psychology and the humanities, Pacifica’s programs challenge students to think critically, live authentically, and engage the world with heart and purpose. This year’s graduates leave prepared not only with advanced degrees, but with a mission to tend soul, in themselves, in others, and in the world.

“As Pacifica approaches its 50th anniversary, we remain a place of deep purpose—a community rooted in soul and story, in inquiry and imagination. We are stewards of a living tradition that bridges past and future, scholarship and service, intellect and intuition. And it is through the efforts of our graduates—their dedication, perseverance, and vision—that this tradition continues to grow. This commencement is a celebration of all they have accomplished and a calling toward what is yet to be created.” – Dr. Colin Marlaire, Interim President & CEO, Provost

Commencement speakers offered inspiring reflections on the meaning of Pacifica’s education, gratitude for the work of our graduates and those who supported them, and the call for imagination and visionaries in today’s world. The commencement address was delivered by Kumu Ramsay Taum, a recognized speaker, teacher, writer, cultural steward, and transformational thought leader, trained by Hawaiian elders and steeped in indigenous wisdom of islanders, who spoke on connections and alignment with self, the natural world, and the use of the graduates’ education and experiences in a world in need of their depth.

Students crossed the stage to receive degrees in Counseling Psychology, Clinical Psychology, Mythological Studies, Depth Psychology, and more, each path shaped by a shared commitment to healing, meaning-making, and soulful scholarship.

“This graduation ceremony stands as a symbol of unwavering dedication and perseverance. It is both a personal and collective rite of passage, marking the culmination of years of intellectual, emotional, and spiritual labor. It affirms not only the completion of a significant academic journey but also the beginning of a deeper vocational calling.” – Angelina Rodriguez, Ph.D., 2025 Graduate of Pacifica’s Depth Psychology program with specialization in Integrative Therapy and Healing Practices

To the Class of 2025: your presence, your perseverance, and your passion are gifts to this world. Pacifica celebrates each of you as you step forward into the next chapter of your vocation and your life’s calling. May your journey continue to be guided by care, curiosity, and the deep wisdom that brought you here.

Congratulations, graduates!