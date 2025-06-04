FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Ground Beef Products Due to Possible E. Coli O157:H7 Contamination

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2025 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The raw ground beef item was produced on May 22, 2025, and May 23, 2025. The following product is subject to the public health alert [view labels]:

1-lb. vacuum-packed packages of “ORGANIC RANCHER ORGANIC GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN 15% FAT” with “Use or Freeze By 06-19-25” and “Use or Freeze By 06-20-25” as represented on the packaging.

The product bears establishment number “EST. 4027” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This item was shipped to distributor locations in Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois and Maryland and was further distributed to Whole Foods Market retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that they shipped into commerce ground beef product that tested positive for E. coli O157:H7.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume ground beef that has been cooked to a temperature of 160 F. The only way to confirm that ground beef is cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature, https://www.fsis.usda.gov/safetempchart.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Danny Desautels, NPC Processing, Inc., President, at 802-660-0496 (office), 802-310-7644 (cell) or ddesautels@npcprocessing.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.