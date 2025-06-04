Goleta Wildfire Hazard Zones, Risk, and Readiness Presentation

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Special Presentations on June 9 and June 11 at the Goleta Community Center

The City of Goleta is holding two special opportunities for Goleta residents to learn about recent updates to the California Local Responsibility Area Fire Hazard Severity Zone (FHSZ) maps and ongoing projects to reduce wildfire risk. These in-person presentations at the Goleta Community Center (GCC) will offer valuable insight into what these updates mean for property owners, renters, and families living in wildfire-prone areas across Goleta.

The presentations will be held Monday, June 9, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and on Wednesday, June 11 from Noon till 1:00 p.m. at the GCC auditorium (5679 Hollister Avenue). Both presentations offer the same material. There will be kids’ activities, food and refreshments, and Spanish interpretation available. While not required, advanced registration is appreciated.

Register for June 9

Register for June 11

There are many reasons why you are encouraged to attend:

Learn the process behind CAL FIRE’s newly released FHSZ maps, which incorporate changes in climate, vegetation, and fire behavior to better reflect today’s wildfire hazard.

Be guided through the new hazard designations and discover what areas in Goleta are considered Fire Hazard Severity Zones.

Learn about local restoration projects aimed at reducing wildfire threats.

Ask questions and connect with others who care about local wildfire resilience and safety.

Funding for this community presentation was provided by the California Coastal Conservancy Wildfire Resilience Program.

The presentations are hosted in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Wildfire Resilience Collaborative of Santa Barbara County and Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council. As wildfires become more frequent and severe, the City and its partners recognize the importance of inclusive public outreach and education.

To watch the presentation by City of Goleta staff and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department on designating Local Responsibility Area FHSZ within the City limits, as presented at the Goleta City Council meeting on May 20th, click here.

For questions or more information, please email: ESD@cityofgoleta.org

