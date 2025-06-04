Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Carpinteria, Calif.  – Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives have arrested an Oak View woman for over $750,000 in fraud. Detectives began their investigation in February of 2025, when an organic food supplement business in the 500-block of Maple Avenue reported suspected embezzlement.

Through their investigation, detectives learned that the suspect, 53-year-old Angela Elizabeth Phillips, was an employee at the business and had committed over $48,000 in credit card fraud and embezzled over $705,000 in under 4 years. Deputies also learned that Phillips had previous similar cases.

On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives along with Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Phillips in the 11000-block of N. Ventura Avenue in Ojai. Phillips was booked at the Main Jail for felonies including embezzlement, aggravate white-collar fraud, and false impersonation. She is being held on $800,000 bail.

