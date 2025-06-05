Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) — With fireworks, parties, and holiday gatherings on the horizon, Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) is reminding residents to take extra precautions to protect their pets this Fourth of July and all summer long. Loud noises and flashing lights can frighten even the calmest animals, leading to panicked escapes and lost pets.

To help residents prepare, SBCAS is offering free microchips in June for all pets during regular business hours, Tuesday through Sunday, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM at all three shelter locations. No appointment is needed, and each microchip includes lifetime registration to increase the chances of a swift reunion if your pet becomes lost.

In addition, to help create a safe and secure environment for pets during fireworks, SBCAS is offering crate loans through July 7th. Pet owners can stop by any shelter location during business hours to borrow a crate at no cost, providing pets a calm, contained space during stressful events.

“Independence Day is one of the busiest times of year for shelters across the country,” said Sarah Aguilar, Director of Santa Barbara County Animal Services. “Microchipping and secure containment are simple, effective ways to help ensure pets stay safe and get home quickly if they run off during fireworks or festivities.”

SBCAS encourages all pet owners to take the following steps to keep pets safe over the holiday weekend:

• Keep pets indoors and in a secure, quiet space during fireworks.

• Use calming music or white noise to help mask outdoor sounds.

• Ensure all pets wear collars with ID tags.

• Check that fences and gates are secure before the holiday.

• Never bring pets to fireworks displays or crowded parties.

If your pet becomes lost:

• File a report and upload a photo to Petco Love Lost. This free tool uses facial recognition to search shelter and community found pet databases.

• Use our interactive map to see if your pet has been reported found nearby.

• Check with local shelters in person.

• Post on neighborhood platforms like Nextdoor and Facebook right away — many pets are found within just a few miles of home.

Visit one of our locations for a free microchip or to borrow a crate:

• Santa Maria Animal Center: 548 W Foster Road, Santa Maria, CA 93455

• Lompoc Animal Center: 1501 W Central Avenue, Lompoc, CA 93436

• Santa Barbara Animal Center: 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Let’s work together to keep pets safe, secure, and at home this Fourth of July. For more information about services, shelter locations, and how to get involved, visit http://www.sbcanimalservices.org/july4.

About Santa Barbara County Animal Services:

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is the leading animal welfare organization in Santa Barbara County, caring for over 6,000 pets in their shelters annually, and thousands of families across the community. SBCAS is dedicated to promoting responsible pet ownership and providing comprehensive animal care services to enhance the lives of both pets and people in the community. Through various programs and initiatives, the organization strives to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of animals.