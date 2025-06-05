Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more than 30,000 children have been forcibly moved to Russia.

These deportations constitute war crimes. According to the 1948 Genocide Convention, such actions, if done with the intent to destroy a national group, are genocide.

These poor children have been subjected to Russification, with the intent to destroy their allegiance to Ukraine.

The two organizations working on this in the U.S. are: Save Ukraine and the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

Daria Herasymchuk is a commissioner for Children’s Rights and Child Rehabilitation. Herasymchuk said last month that “Russia wants to steal the voices of witnesses — the children who are going through this experience are now being taught exactly what the Russians want them to think about the war.”

The crimes being committed on these children should not have to wait until a final peace is reached to be stopped. We should begin helping everyone prepare to utilize their full energy, resources, and intelligence to start the fight to bring these children home.

Readers of The Independent should reach out to find what they can do as soon as possible.