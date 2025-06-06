Bette is a funny, sassy 9-year-old queen! She loves her humans when she wants the affection, but she equally loves to strut away and find a sun spot to nap in. While not a huge fan of the shelter, she thrives in a loving home with plenty of people to befriend and loves to be around conversation!

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website http://www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.