Dos Pueblos High Baseball Eliminated from SoCal Regional Tournament by University City

The most successful season in the history of Dos Pueblos High baseball came to an end on Thursday afternoon.

The Chargers fell behind early and never recovered as University City of the San Diego Section captured a wire-to-wire 9-1 victory in the Division 3 SoCal Regional Semifinals.

“It has allowed those sophomores and juniors to get a ridiculous amount of experience,” said Dos Pueblos coach George Hedricks of the long playoff run. “It has to be something that they put in their back pocket and use as an advantage. They’ve had a great senior class to mentor them and lead them along the way.”

University City scored four runs in the first inning on three hits. A Dos Pueblos error allowed Jaden Barth and Jayden Parker to score, putting the visiting Centurions ahead 2-0.

An RBI groundout by Ethan Antenore brought home Josh Kaplan, which increased the University City lead to 3-0. Thiago Quillin scored to close the scoring in the top of the first inning on a single to left field that scored Nolan Nunes.

Nunes also had success on the mound as he held the Dos Pueblos offense to one run on five hits in his six innings of work. The Chargers were expecting to see junior Tennessee commit AJ Curry, a left-hander with a fastball that can reach the low 90s, and struggled to adjust to Nunes.

Seth Tedeschi got the start on the mound for Dos Pueblos and after the rough first inning he was able to rebound and hold University City scoreless for the next three innings.

The Centurions broke the game open with three runs in the top of the fifth inning, including a double by Kaplan that drove in Curry.

Dos Pueblos’ lone run of the game came on a single by sophomore Nick Salcido that brought home pinch runner Jack Wilby. Senior Charlie Potter led the way for Dos Pueblos offensively with two hits and a walk.

The Chargers finished the season with a 23-12 overall record.