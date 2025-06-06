Hart Legislation to Protect California’s Coast Advances to the Senate

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SACRAMENTO, CA – Today, Assemblymember Gregg Hart (D-Santa Barbara) announced that Assembly Bill 1448 has advanced through the Assembly and moved on to the Senate. The bill will strengthen environmental protections, public oversight, and safety requirements for offshore drilling in California.

“AB 1448 strengthens California’s commitment to protecting our coastline, marine ecosystems, and coastal communities from the dangers of offshore oil development. As the Trump Administration continues to push for expanded fossil fuel production, it is imperative that California work against this dangerous agenda by limiting new oil infrastructure and enforcing the highest safety standards,” states Assemblymember Hart.

Assemblymember Hart experienced firsthand the devastating impacts of both the 1969 Santa Barbara Oil Spill and the 2015 Refugio Oil Spill. The 1969 spill helped ignite the modern environmental movement, inspired the first Earth Day, and led to the founding of impactful organizations like the Environmental Defense Center—now a sponsor of AB 1448. Today, the Environmental Defense Center, along with fellow bill sponsor the Center for Biological Diversity, is actively working to prevent the restart of oil operations from the very platform and pipeline system responsible for the 2015 spill.

“We are proud to support AB 1448 as it advances to the Senate,” said Linda Krop, Chief Counsel of the Environmental Defense Center. “This bill will help prevent devastating oil spills by strengthening oversight of offshore drilling and ensuring aging infrastructure is no longer allowed to quietly threaten public safety and marine ecosystems.”

“I’m so grateful California legislators are fighting back against Trump’s mad dash to expand offshore drilling with no regard for our cherished marine wildlife,” said Brady Bradshaw, senior oceans campaigner at the Center for Biological Diversity. “This bill will go a long way toward stopping fossil fuel extraction and oil spills off the Pacific coast. If signed into law, the bill will rightfully slam the door shut on any new offshore drilling in California.”

AB 1448 prohibits the State Lands Commission from approving any expansion in offshore drilling along California’s coast and places tighter restrictions on the renewal, extension, or modification of existing leases. The bill also requires the Commission to consider key environmental and public health factors, such as prior oil spills, use of unconventional drilling techniques, and impacts to coastal resources, before approving any lease changes. To further safeguard against future disasters, AB 1448 mandates the use of best available technology, including leak detection systems and automatic shutoff valves, for all pipelines transporting offshore oil.

Gregg Hart represents the California Assembly’s 37th Assembly District, which includes Santa Barbara, Goleta, Carpinteria, Montecito, Summerland, Buellton, Solvang, Lompoc, Guadalupe, Santa Maria, Orcutt, and Nipomo. He currently serves as the Chair of the Budget Subcommittee No. 7 on Accountability and Oversight.