Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 5, 2025

The City of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the completion of the Vision Zero State Street Undercrossing Project. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, June 4, to celebrate the official opening of the new undercrossing.

Pedestrians can now stroll from State Street to the Waterfront or Funk Zone while they enjoy the wide, elevated sidewalks. Cyclists can cruise down and pedal up the buffered Class II bike lanes. Residents and visitors alike can appreciate the revitalized landscaping, uniquely tiled columns, decorative handrails, and enjoy the improved and deliberate lighting during evening use.

“The Vision Zero State Street Undercrossing Project addresses the collision pattern history by providing wider, more comfortable sidewalks and protected bike lanes that will make it safer for all road users connecting to the City’s two most active transportation-oriented neighborhoods, Downtown and the Waterfront,” said Mayor Randy Rowse.

This project improves safety and rebalanced space for vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists on State Street between Yanonali and Gutierrez Streets. Construction of the overall project was completed in early May 2025.

The project included the following enhancements:

Widened sidewalks on each side of State Street from eight feet to 15 feet

On-street bike lanes were increased from five to seven feet in width and have a two-to three-foot protected buffer with vertical delineators

New pedestrian safety lighting and protective railings

Tiled bridge columns and decorative railings

New plantings in the upper planters, irrigation repairs, and street tree replacements

Enhanced and accessible crossings at the intersections

We thank the community for its support and patience during construction and are proud to deliver a safer, accessible, and more efficient roadway for all users.

For more information, visit Vision Zero State Street Undercrossing Project (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/StateStUndercrossing).