Narcan Distribution Program is Now Available at the Santa Barbara Police Department

SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 5, 2025

The Santa Barbara Police Department is pleased to announce our new FREE Narcan (Naloxone HCL) Distribution Program, currently available in our Station Lobby. This initiative is part of a statewide effort to reduce opioid-related deaths and enhance education and awareness surrounding the opioid crisis. Beginning June 5, 2025, any member of the public can visit the Santa Barbara Police Department lobby at 215 E. Figueroa St., and after watching a brief educational video, will receive a box containing two 4mg doses of Narcan nasal spray. This program is completely free, and members of the public are not required to register or provide any personal information to be eligible. This program is sponsored by the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) and is part of a larger statewide initiative to make Narcan more accessible to the public and save lives.

The Santa Barbara Police Department Narcan Distribution Program is currently available during the following hours:

Monday: 12 pm-5 pm

Tuesday-Friday: 8 am-5 pm

If you have any questions about the Narcan Distribution Program, please call (805) 897-2355 or visit sbpd.com.