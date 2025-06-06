Norm Yost Revealed as 2025 “Vintner of the Year” by Sta. Rita Hills Wine Alliance

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

LOMPOC, CA (June 6, 2025) – Sta. Rita Hills Wine Alliance revealed Flying Goat Cellars Founder and Winemaker Norm Yost as the 2025 “Vintner of the Year.” OG (Old Goat) Yost distinguished himself with award-winning vineyard designated Pinot Noir and sparkling wine. The Alliance will award Yost at their annual Wine & Fire La Paulée Dinner on Aug. 15, 2025, at Babcock Winery, 5175 E. Hwy 246, Lompoc, CA.

Norm Yost’s career in the wine industry began at Silver Oak & Monticello in Napa Valley, after graduating from U.C. Davis in 1981. He’s been handcrafting his own brand Flying Goat Cellars since 2000. His brand Goat Bubbles was Santa Barbara County’s first méthode champenoise sparkling wine program in 2005, and now offers six unique expressions.

Yost recently released 2021 Pinot Noir Wine of Wisdom to celebrate his milestone Silver Anniversary. He commented, “Flying Goat Cellars is a culmination of my diverse experiences in the wine industry, from Napa, Sonoma, Oregon, Australia to Santa Barbara County. Wine of Wisdom gives tribute to my personal 45-year journey in the wine industry.”

Wine & Fire La Paulée Dinner kicks off with a sparkling wine reception, followed by a High on the Hog BBQ dinner. Alliance member wineries will host wines for the dinner tables. In the spirit of the original La Paulée de Meursault, guests are also encouraged to bring special bottles to share at their dinner table. Purchase tickets at StaRitaHills.com.

The Sta. Rita Hills Winegrowers Alliance was formed in 1997, to unify growers and winemakers in the Western Santa Ynez Valley of Santa Barbara County. In 2001, Sta. Rita Hills attained American Viticultural Area (AVA) status acknowledging its specific features for growing cool climate wine grape varieties. Yost joined the Alliance in 2004, and later served on the Board of Directors.

Flying Goat Cellars will also be celebrating Norm’s accolades at Flying Goat’s 25th Anniversary Party on June 21. Award-winning filmmaker Steve Jacobson will premier his video of Flying Goat’s history at the event. The event will be held at the Winery and RSVP is required.