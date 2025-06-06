Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — A prescribed burn will take place near Hwy. 58 and Branch Mountain Road in the Carrizo Plains on Monday, June 9, starting at 9:00 am. This operation is being coordinated by Caltrans, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo, the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District, and the Community Fire Safe Council. The burn will cover approximately 321 acres.

There are no expected traffic disruptions, but drivers are advised to remain alert for work vehicles in the area. Smoke may be visible in the area. Residents should not call 911 unless there is an emergency unrelated to the prescribed burn. Firefighters will be on-site throughout the operation to ensure safety.

This effort is part of California’s ongoing Vegetation Management Program, which aims to reduce wildfire risk, improve public safety, and support ecosystem health.

