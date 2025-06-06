United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County Announces 2025 Golf Tournament

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara County, CA – The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County (UBGC) is thrilled to announce the 2025 UBGC Golf Tournament, proudly presented by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. The tournament will take place on Monday, July 21, 2025, at the stunning Ranch Course at Alisal Ranch in Solvang.

At this year’s event, the guest experience reaches new heights. This premier tournament promises an unforgettable day of championship golf, meaningful philanthropy, and luxury hospitality. Each participant will enjoy an overnight stay at Chumash Casino Resort, complete with private accommodations, seamless shuttle service to and from the course, and a full day of premium perks—including lunch, a cocktail hour, and a poolside awards dinner to close out the celebration in style.

Each foursome includes:

· Participation in a Shamble Tournament at the exclusive Ranch Course at Alisal Ranch

· Overnight accommodations at the Chumash Casino Resort (one room per player)

· Shuttle service between the course and resort

· Lunch, Cocktail Hour, and an Awards Dinner at the scenic Poolside Terrace at Chumash Casino Resort

Following a day on the green, participants will gather in celebration to honor top performers and recognize our generous supporters.

UBGC is more than just a place to go after school—it’s a lifeline for thousands of local kids. Across Santa Barbara County, UBGC serves over 3,600 youth annually with safe, nurturing spaces where children can learn, grow, and thrive. From homework help and healthy meals to summer camps and leadership programs, every dollar raised helps ensure that every child has a chance to succeed, regardless of their circumstances.

Foursomes and sponsorship opportunities are still available—but in high demand. Whether you’re looking to sponsor, participate, or donate, this is a fantastic opportunity to support our community’s future leaders and make a tangible impact in their lives.

Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to give back, network, and enjoy a world-class experience!

For sponsorship inquiries or to reserve your spot, please contact Development@unitedbg.org or visit http://www.unitedbg.org.

About the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County

The United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County serves over 3,600 youth in our communities. The Club’s mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. For more information about the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County, visit http://www.unitedbg.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Club’s programming promotes academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.