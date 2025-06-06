Upcoming Community Meetings for the Westside and Lower West Neighborhoods Transportation Management Plan

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 5, 2025

The City of Santa Barbara will host two community meetings on Monday, June 16, and Wednesday, June 18, to share updates on the Westside and Lower West Neighborhoods Transportation Plan. The project provides safe pedestrian and bicycle routes to schools, parks, and neighborhood services, completing major infrastructure gaps and enhancing crosstown connections. Attendees can view updated plans and ask questions; Spanish interpretation will be available. A virtual meeting recording will be posted online. Construction is expected to begin in 2027



Virtual Meeting: Westside & Lower West Transportation Plan

Monday, June 16, 2025

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Register for the Zoom webinar

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

In-Person Meeting: Westside & Lower West Transportation Plan

Wednesday, June 18, 2025

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

La Cumbre Junior High School (2255 Modoc Rd.)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

The project includes the following safety enhancements:

One mile of protected bike paths adjacent to La Cumbre Jr. High and Santa Barbara Community Academy on Modoc Road and Portesuello Avenue, connecting to the Las Positas/Modoc Multiuse Path and neighborhood bike-friendly streets on Gillespie Street and San Pascual Street.

Bicycle infrastructure features to close gaps between the Westside and Lower West neighborhoods.

Sidewalk infill on Valerio Street, Manitou Road, Pedregosa Street, Arrellaga Street, Calle Real, and Euclid Avenue.

New crosswalks and safety enhancements at existing crosswalks, including curb extensions, rectangular rapid flashing beacons, pedestrian refuge islands, and lighting.

Corridor lighting along San Andres Street and Modoc Road.

Comments about the project may be submitted via email to WestsideNTMP@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

For more information and to sign up for notifications, visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/WestsideNTMP.