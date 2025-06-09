Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara County, CA. June 2025 – CALM is proud to be recognized by Healthy Families America® for excellence in providing trusted, evidence-based home visitation services after completing a thorough program review process. This milestone coincides with the celebration of Home Visiting Week from June 9-13, honoring the impact of home visitors across the Central Coast.

Healthy Families America (HFA) is a nationally recognized home visiting model that supports families during pregnancy and early childhood through relationship-based, in-home support. CALM’s successful fidelity assessment affirms that its home visiting program is implementing key components of the HFA model and upholding best practices to support the health and well-being of young children and their caregivers.

CALM’s home visitation program extends across Santa Barbara County, providing critical trauma prevention services. Home visitors meet families where they are, providing tools to strengthen parent-child relationships, reduce stress, and create healthy environments for child development.

“This recognition reflects the deep commitment of our home visiting team to nurturing safe, supportive relationships with families during the most critical years in a child’s life,” said Jennifer Herrera, CALM’s Home Visitation Program Manager. “We are proud to be part of a national effort rooted in prevention, compassion, and trust.”

Home Visiting Week is an opportunity to shine a light on the work of home visitors and raise awareness about the importance of early support. Across the Central Coast, home visiting partners are recognizing these professionals for their essential role in building resilient families.

To learn more about CALM, visit calm4kids.org.

About CALM CALM is a community-based mental health agency with a mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County. CALM’s pioneering, evidence-based services represent a continuum of care that interrupts intergenerational cycles of trauma. Each year, 2,300 clients receive individual and group therapy through CALM’s clinics in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc, and thousands more receive community-based education and mental health supports. With a 55-year history in Santa Barbara County, a staff that is uniquely qualified to meet the needs of families in the region, and meaningful partnerships with complementary organizations, CALM is a leader in developing a variety of culturally responsive, trauma-informed programs. To learn more, visit calm4kids.org.

For more information about all of CALM's services, please call 805-965-2376, or visit http://calm4kids.org.