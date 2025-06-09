Charting a New Course: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Launches Executive Director Search

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) is pleased to announce the launch of a national search for its next Executive Director-a visionary leader to guide the museum into an exciting new era of growth, innovation, and deeper community impact.

The new executive director will build on the museum’s strong foundation, including national accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums, a growing membership base, and robust educational programming that reaches nearly 5,000 students annually—many from under-resourced schools. With a passionate staff, dedicated board, and strong community partnerships, SBMM is poised for continued success.

“Our next Executive Director will be someone who embraces history, education, and community engagement,” said SBMM incoming Board President Alex Weinstein, MD. “We’re seeking a leader who can shape our long-term vision and expand our influence both locally and beyond.”

“With Executive Director Greg Gorga at the helm, we’ve built an incredibly strong foundation at SBMM,” said outgoing Board President Chuck Wilson. “This role presents a unique opportunity for the right leader to take the helm and guide the museum into its next quarter-century.”

The position offers a unique opportunity to lead one of the nation’s top maritime museums. Applications are open now and will be accepted through August 1, 2025.

For more information and to apply, visit sbmm.org.