Coming Soon: Celebrate California State Parks Week with Events Throughout Central Coast Region 

MONTEREY, CA – Special events at state parks throughout the Central Coast region beginning Wednesday, June 11. Presented by California State Parks, California State Parks Foundation, Parks California and Save the Redwoods League, this exciting celebration will feature special programs and activities highlighting the diversity of the nation’s largest state park system.

WHAT: Fourth Annual California State Parks Week

WHEN:Wednesday, June 11 to Sunday, June 15

WHERE: Examples of upcoming events in the Central Coast region include the following. For a full list of local and statewide events and participation details, visit http://www.castateparks.org.

Monterey County

San Benito County

Meaningful Connections to Land at Hollister Hills State Vehicular Recreation Area (Morning Stroll)

June 15, 2025, at 10:00 AM

Learn how public lands help you enjoy, protect, and connect with nature and culture through inclusive outdoor recreation.

San Luis Obispo County

2nd Annual Sandcastle Competition at Pismo State Beach

June 14, 2025, at 8:00 AM

Build sandcastles with friends and family in a fun competition on the beach, with free parking and prizes awarded.



Woven Wonders at Hearst San Simeon State Historical Monument

June 11 & June 12, 2025, at 9:00 AM

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Hearst Castle textile conservation with lab tours, tapestry talks, and weaving demonstrations.

Please note: this event is offered on multiple days throughout the week.



Dive into the fascinating world of the northern elephant seal with Hearst San Simeon State Park

June 11, 12, 13, 14, & 15, 2025, at 11:00 AM

Discover elephant seals’ life cycle and adaptations with hands-on exhibits and a safe, close-up look during molting season.

Please note: this event is offered on multiple days throughout the week.

Santa Barbara County

Chumash Culture Hike at La Purísima Mission State Historic Park

June 14, 2025, at 10:00 AM

Take a gentle 2.5-mile hike with a Chumash culture expert, learning about history while enjoying an easy, family-friendly trail.



Wild World of Carpinteria State Beach

June 14, 2025, at 10:00 AM

Explore local wildlife through fun hands-on activities and crafts, earn Jr. Ranger awards, and get a new Jr. Ranger journal.

For a full list of events statewide and participation details, visit CAStateParksWeek.org.

Whether you are exploring new outdoor activities, learning ways to protect the environment or connecting with your community, California State Parks Week offers something for everyone — all at no additional cost. It’s an opportunity to take direct climate action, enjoy the beauty of your parks and be part of a movement to preserve them for future generations. The festivities take added significance this year as California celebrates its 175th year of statehood.

“We’re proud to provide essential funding for over 30 events during California State Parks Week this year. Equitable access and meaningful park experiences are central to our mission, and we’re excited to help introduce new visitors to parks across the state through these free events,” said Rachel Norton, Executive Director at California State Parks Foundation. “This is especially true along California’s Central Coast, where we have some of the most astonishingly beautiful beaches in the world.”

Launched in 2022, California State Parks Week advances the “Outdoor Access for All” initiative championed by Governor Gavin Newsom, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and the California Natural Resources Agency’s “Outdoors for All” initiative. The initiative expands outdoor access to all Californians through focused investments in open space infrastructure, outdoor programming and improvements to permit applications, with a priority to support underserved communities.

California State Parks Week Presenting Partners

California State Parks

The California Department of Parks and Recreation, popularly known as State Parks, and the programs supported by its Office of Historic Preservation and divisions of Boating and Waterways and Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation provides for the health, inspiration and education of the people of California by helping to preserve the state’s extraordinary biological diversity, protecting its most valued natural and cultural resources, and creating opportunities for high-quality outdoor recreation. Learn more atparks.ca.gov.

California State Parks Foundation

California State Parks Foundation, an independent, member-supported nonprofit with over 50 years of history, is dedicated to protecting and preserving the California state park system for the benefit of all. We work in parks and in Sacramento with partners, park staff, and policymakers to address the challenges parks face. To make real and lasting change we are working to build a movement of people who enjoy and advocate for their parks now, and for future generations. Learn more at http://www.calparks.org.

Parks California

Parks California is a statewide nonprofit working to ensure state, regional and local parks thrive. As the statutory partner to California State Parks, Parks California has a simple mission—to help strengthen parks and inspire all to experience these extraordinary places. From redwood groves and desert springs to urban parks and lighthouses, the organization works with partners to steward these natural wonders and make California’s parks more welcoming, accessible and relevant to all visitors. For more information, please visit parkscalifornia.org.

Save the Redwoods League

One of the nation’s longest-running conservation organizations, Save the Redwoods League has been protecting and restoring redwood forests since 1918. The League has connected generations of visitors with the beauty and serenity of the redwood forests. Our 600,000 supporters have enabled the League to protect more than 220,000 acres of irreplaceable forests in 66 state, national, and local parks and reserves. For information, please visit SaveTheRedwoods.org.