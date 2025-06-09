Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 9, 2025

Construction of the De La Vina Street Bridge Replacement Project is set to begin mid-June 2025, with completion anticipated in summer 2027. The project will replace the existing bridge over Mission Creek, located at 2700 De La Vina Street, between Vernon Road and Alamar Avenue. The new bridge will meet current structural standards, improve safety for all roadway users, and enhance the natural riparian habitat of Mission Creek.

Detours will be in place for the duration of construction. One-way southbound traffic will be maintained on De La Vina Street at all times.

Construction is scheduled to take place Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Updates will be provided in advance of any variance to these approved work hours.

Project improvements:

A new bridge to meet current structural and geometric standards.

Safety features at the Vernon Road and De la Vina Street crossings, including curb extensions, high visibility crosswalk markings, rectangular rapid flashing beacons, and safety lighting.

Improvements to sewer, water, and storm drain facilities.

Mission Creek realignment and Creek habitat restoration.

The existing BCycle station located on the bridge at De La Vina Street and Vernon Road has been relocated near 2829 De La Vina Street to accommodate construction.

For more information and to sign up for project updates, visit De La Vina Street Bridge Over Mission Creek Replacement Project (SantaBarbara.gov/DLVBridge).