On May 29, Friendship Center proudly honored its veteran members with a Veteran’s Luncheon, celebrating their service and sacrifice. The event welcomed nearly 50 guests, including members, their families, and loved ones.

Nine veterans were individually recognized during the event. Each was presented with a special gift and invited to stand as a brief tribute was shared, highlighting when and where they served, along with personal stories that made their journeys truly memorable.

The afternoon concluded on a joyful note as the lively Snapshot Band performed crowd favorites. Laughter, music, and dancing filled the courtyard, creating a sweet ending to an afternoon filled with reflection, celebration, and connection.

Friendship Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing compassionate daytime care for older adults living with dementia, supporting both members and their families. Events like the Veteran’s Luncheon offer a powerful reminder of the importance of community and the joy that comes from shared experiences.

To learn more about Friendship Center’s programs and how to support their mission, visit http://www.friendshipcentersb.org.