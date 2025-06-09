Los Angeles Man Hits $313,000 Jackpot Playing Blackjack at Chumash Casino Resort

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA YNEZ, CA – June 9, 2025 – A Southern California man recently had an unforgettable morning when he hit the Chumash Casino Resort’s progressive jackpot on a special Blackjack game worth $313,073.

The winner, a guest known as Jose P. of Los Angeles, was playing on a table game that features the Bonus Spin Xtreme Power Up progressive jackpot, which is found on Blackjack, Spanish 21 and Free Bet Blackjack tables on the resort’s gaming floor. Jose made a wager to be eligible for a chance at the game’s progressive jackpot and was dealt a Blackjack to activate the virtual Bonus Spin wheel, which landed on “Jackpot” to trigger the enormous payday.

“I was jumping with excitement,” Jose shared. “Everyone at the table just looked at each other and people started coming over to see what happened. They told me it was the second-biggest blackjack jackpot ever at Chumash.”

Jose said he knew he had hit something big, but didn’t realize just how big.

“I was excited because I thought I hit the $18,000 jackpot, but the dealer said, ‘No, you hit the $313,000, not $18,000,’ and everyone was just yelling and happy.”

The Bonus Spin Xtreme Power Up progressive jackpot debuted in the Chumash Casino Resort table games pit in the spring of 2019. It offers a $5 side bet that rewards guests who are dealt a Blackjack (an ace with a 10 or face card) in their first two cards. The Blackjack winner then presses a button and watches a virtual wheel spin until it lands on one of 12 cash prizes, ranging from $40 to the progressive jackpot.

As for the plans with the money, Jose couldn’t quite say.

“My wife deposited the money,” Jose said. “I don’t know what will happen with that.”

The resort has 11 of these special tables in its table games pit, and all are linked to the growing grand prize. The progressive jackpot had been building since it last hit for $265,575 in June 2024. Recent, notable Bonus Spin Xtreme progressive jackpots also include $225,091 in February 2023 and $415,666 in February 2022.

Jose is still processing that he won nearly a third of a million dollars.

“I’m doing good but still in a little bit of shock,” Jose said. “I’d been thinking about winning that much money and it finally happened.”

The Chumash Casino Resort also holds its $600,000 Monthly Giveaway, which features weekly opportunities to win featured vehicles and a portion of over $600,000 in cash and Slot Free Play. June’s weekly, Sunday grand prizes feature brand-new Toyota Tacoma trucks during each of the first four Sundays and $100,000 in cash being awarded to a lucky winner on June 29.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, Calif., the Chumash Casino Resort is a 21-and-over facility that is owned and operated by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. The casino’s gaming floor is open 24/7 and features 2,400 slot machines, 46 table games, bingo, poker and weekly car giveaways.