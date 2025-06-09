Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Rotary Club of Montecito members, SBCC faculty, SBCC Foundation staff, and 2025 student scholarship recipients. | Credit: Santa Barbara City College

Montecito, California – The Rotary Club of Montecito has awarded scholarships to 11 high-achieving students at Santa Barbara City College studying for vocational and technical careers.

Rotary club members presented the Career Technical and Vocational Scholarships during a ceremony on April 15 that included remarks from club President Kim Stone, Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation President Tony Morris, several SBCC faculty and students, and SBCC Foundation CEO Bobbi Abram. The scholarships honored students for their accomplishments and aspirations in diverse technical and vocational fields, including nursing, early childhood education, journalism and construction technology.

The Rotary Club of Montecito has funded scholarships for SBCC students for over 25 years, with awards totaling almost $200,000 during that time. Students are nominated by faculty from SBCC’s extensive network of more than 60 Career Technical Education programs. In selecting nominees, instructors consider each student’s academic performance, leadership potential and engagement in the community. The Rotary Club’s guiding ethical framework, called the Four-Way Test, also informs the selection process, posing the key questions: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

This year’s scholarship recipients are:

Ivette Muñoz , Martin and Julia Koobation Scholarship (Cosmetology)

, Martin and Julia Koobation Scholarship (Cosmetology) Martin Tiernan , Rotary Club of Montecito Career Technical Scholarship (Commercial Music)

, Rotary Club of Montecito Career Technical Scholarship (Commercial Music) Kathryn Lape , Rotary Club of Montecito Career Technical Scholarship (Drafting/CAD)

, Rotary Club of Montecito Career Technical Scholarship (Drafting/CAD) Sylvia Stewart , Rotary Club of Montecito Career Technical Scholarship (Journalism)

, Rotary Club of Montecito Career Technical Scholarship (Journalism) Francesca Todarello , Rotary Club of Montecito Career Technical Scholarship (Graphic Design and Photography)

, Rotary Club of Montecito Career Technical Scholarship (Graphic Design and Photography) Ashley Gonzalez , Kati and Peter Buehler Early Childhood Education Scholarship

, Kati and Peter Buehler Early Childhood Education Scholarship Jacki Dickson , Catherine Cash and Bruce McRoy Nursing Scholarship

, Catherine Cash and Bruce McRoy Nursing Scholarship Victor Hernandez Martinez , Julie and Roger Davis Construction Technology Scholarship

, Julie and Roger Davis Construction Technology Scholarship Letty Castro , Lora and Tom Fisher Business Scholarship

, Lora and Tom Fisher Business Scholarship Jordin Fry , Bernadette Bagley Education Scholarship

, Bernadette Bagley Education Scholarship Liza Breitenstein, Todd and Allyson Aldrich Healthcare Management Radiography Scholarship

Rotary Club of Montecito has long prioritized education as a key area of focus by providing financial support to ensure Santa Barbara’s local youth are able to maximize their potential. These scholarships cover a range of vocational endeavors including medical studies, technical arts, culinary arts, early childhood education, marine diving technology, cosmetology, and computer information systems. The club’s members believe in the mission of SBCC to educate and empower students in pursuit of fulfilling, skill-based careers.

Rotary is the world’s oldest global service organization. Founded in 1905 in Chicago, it now has 1.2 million members and 35,000 clubs around the world. The Rotary Club of Montecito was established in 1953. Its members are business and professional leaders who develop friendships, raise funds, and support local and international service projects.