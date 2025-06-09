Santa Barbara County’s First-Ever Major Exhibit on Early Mass Filipino Immigration to the Central Coast, Ends 10-Month Run

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) – Filipino Americans are often overlooked in U.S. history narratives. “Manongs on the Central Coast: Forming Communities Across Generations,” the first-ever major exhibit in Santa Barbara County on the first two major waves of Filipino immigrants to this county and its adjacent coastal counties, ends its 10-month run on Sunday, June 22 at Casa de la Guerra in downtown Santa Barbara.

Exhibit contributor and Lompoc native Bing Aradanas, a Filipino American whose early memories from the 1960’s -70’s of those first two pioneering generations ranged from Salinas to Montalvo (now South Ventura) – and who taught Filipino-American history at UCSB then Cal Poly SLO 2013-22 – will be on hand to discuss the exhibit’s significance with regional media.

Central California played key roles in early Filipino-American history, examples: During World War II, San Luis Obispo and Salinas Counties were the two U.S. locations where racially segregated Filipino regiments trained; the famous United Farm Workers strike of 1965-70 was initiated in Delano by Filipinos, led by veteran union organizer Larry Itliong; a deadly 4-day anti-Filipino riot in Watsonville in 1930 led to the Filipino version of the Chinese Exclusion Act (1934’s Tydings-McDuffie Act); and a key staple of Filipino-American history – 1946’s America is in the Heart by author Carlos Bulosan – was initially inspired by events in 1931 Lompoc.

Regional non-broadcast news media are invited to make an appointment to visit the exhibit and interview Aradanas at some point during museum hours, Friday, June 13. Regional broadcast news media are invited to make such an appointment on Friday, June 20. (see below)

WHAT: Manongs on the Central Coast: Forming Communities Across Generations exhibit on early regional Filipino immigration

WHO: Exhibit contributor Bing Aradanas on hand to discuss Manongs on the Central Coast with regional media by appointment, in exhibit’s final days El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park • Casa de la Guerra • Santa Inés Mission Mills • Jimmy’s Oriental Gardens 123 East Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101-2215 • (805) 965-0093 • sbthp.orgWHERE: 15 East De La Guerra Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

WHEN: By appointment, on the hour or half-hour, between Noon and 4 PM: Friday, June 13 for non- broadcast media. Friday, June 20 for broadcast media

CONTACT: Call or e-mail Bing Aradanas, (619) 384-7059, caradana@calpoly.edu or SBTHP Media Contact, Yvonne Leal at yvonne@sbthp.org or (805) 961-5378

SBTHP recently received a grant from the state aimed at preventing hate crimes. This program, administered by the California Department of Social Services in partnership with the Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs, is part of ongoing efforts in California to provide direct support for communities impacted by hate incidents and support victims.

ABOUT THE SANTA BARBARA TRUST FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION

Founded in 1963 by Dr. Pearl Chase, the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) stewards the past and present of the Presidio Neighborhood and inspires preservation advocacy throughout the County in order to create a more vibrant community. SBTHP operates El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, Santa Barbara’s 18th century birthplace, under an agreement with California State Parks. In addition to portions of the Spanish fort, El Presidio SHP includes the Alhecama Theatre (1925) and the campus of the Santa Barbara School of the Arts, and Jimmy’s Oriental Gardens (1947) the last visible connection to Santa Barbara’s Chinatown. The organization also operates Casa de la Guerra, the 1820’s adobe home of Presidio Comandante José de la Guerra, and the Santa Inés Mission Mills near Solvang, CA. SBTHP produces dozens of community and school programs throughout the year to provide access to these special historic places. SBTHP is 501(c)(3) non-profit organization; learn more at sbthp.org.