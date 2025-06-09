Santa Barbara Foundation Becomes Fiscal Sponsor for The Legacy Lounge

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — In a meaningful step forward for community-based storytelling, the Santa Barbara Foundation has officially become the fiscal sponsor for The Legacy Lounge, an emerging local initiative dedicated to spotlight long-term residents, local families, and charitable organizations through an ongoing series of in-person events.

The Legacy Lounge creates a welcoming space for community members to explore what it means to belong, capturing the voices, values, and essence of Santa Barbara County residents. Through its new relationship with the Santa Barbara Foundation, The Legacy Lounge will have access to vital nonprofit infrastructure, allowing it to receive tax-deductible donations, pursue grants, and scale its community impact with transparency and credibility.

“This fiscal sponsorship by the Santa Barbara Foundation is a huge honor,” said Jack Azar, founding member and host of The Legacy Lounge. “As a third-generation native, I’m excited to publicly cultivate a kind of community that I know already exists among locals. The Foundation’s support will allow us to grow our reach, deepen our roots, and bridge connections throughout every community across Santa Barbara County.”

The Santa Barbara Foundation, long known for championing projects that uplift community well-being and resilience, recognized The Legacy Lounge’s potential to foster social cohesion in a time when authentic, face-to-face connection is more important than ever.

“We are a proud sponsor of key community-led opportunities and priorities, like The Legacy Lounge, through our fiscal sponsorship program,” said Tammy Sims Johnson, who serves as Vice President of Philanthropic Services. “One of our strategic goals is to create community impact by supporting community-led initiatives and The Legacy Lounge’s plan to build community through storytelling aligns with our priorities.”

The Legacy Lounge will soft launch a series of intimate, public events throughout the year, beginning this summer. Each event will emphasize authenticity and champion the importance of communal, social-emotional connections. Attendees can expect powerful personal narratives, warm conversation, and an inclusive environment where every voice is valued.

To inquire about becoming a speaker or support The Legacy Lounge with a donation, visit TheLegacyLounge.org. For more information on the Santa Barbara Foundation and its community partnerships, visit SBFoundation.org.