Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — 06/09/25 — One805 is proud to announce that country music superstar Trisha Yearwood will headline One805LIVE!, the nonprofit’s premier fundraising event in support of Santa Barbara County’s First Responders.

With over 15 million albums sold, three Grammy Awards, and countless CMA and ACM honors, she is an icon of American music. From chart-topping hits like “She’s in Love with the Boy” to unforgettable collaborations with Garth Brooks, her legacy continues to inspire fans across generations.

Trisha Yearwood shared her excitement about the event, saying: “I’m excited to be a part of One805LIVE!—an event that truly celebrates the heroes who keep our communities safe,” said Yearwood. “It’s an honor to help raise funds for the critical resources these First Responders need to keep doing what they do best: saving lives.”

The event will be graciously hosted by Kevin Costner at his oceanfront estate in Summerland, creating a rare and intimate concert experience. All proceeds from the evening will directly support critical equipment and mental wellness resources for local First Responders.

One805LIVE! will take place on September 20th, 4 PM – 10 PM. The full star-studded lineup drops soon, get ready for another unforgettable night of rock, country, and legendary talent.

More exciting lineup announcements will be made soon.

About One805

One805 is a nonprofit organization supporting First Responders throughout Santa Barbara County by funding vital equipment and mental health resources. Born from disaster, built for resilience, One805 stands united behind those who serve.

For more information, visit http://www.one805.org.