Attorney General Bonta, Governor Newsom Ask for Immediate Court Order Blocking Unlawful Use of Military, National Guard for Law Enforcement in California Communities

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta and California Governor Gavin Newsom today asked the court to take immediate action to block President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and the U.S. Department of Defense from using the military and the federalized California National Guard to patrol our communities and engage in other law enforcement activity. They argue that the use of these troops is illegal, creates imminent harm to state sovereignty, deprives the state of its use of the National Guard, escalates tensions, and promotes rather than quells civil unrest.

“The President is looking for any pretense to place military forces on American streets to intimidate and quiet those who disagree with him,” said Attorney General Bonta. “It’s not just immoral — It’s illegal and dangerous. Local law enforcement, not the military, enforce the law within our borders. The President continues to inflame tensions and antagonize communities. We’re asking the court to immediately block the Trump Administration from ordering the military or federalized national guard from patrolling our communities or otherwise engaging in general law enforcement activities beyond federal property.”

“The federal government is now turning the military against American citizens. Sending trained warfighters onto the streets is unprecedented and threatens the very core of our democracy,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “Donald Trump is behaving like a tyrant, not a President. We ask the court to immediately block these unlawful actions.”

Yesterday, Attorney General Bonta and Governor Newsom filed a lawsuit against President Trump and Defense Secretary Hegseth in response to their orders seeking to federalize the California National Guard for 60 days under 10 U.S.C. § 12406. In the early hours of Sunday morning, the U.S. Department of Defense, at the direction of the President, redirected hundreds of National Guard troops from San Diego to Los Angeles, without authorization from the Governor and against the wishes of local law enforcement. In total, the Department deployed 4,000 national guard troops from across the state, as well as an additional 700 Marines, an inflammatory escalation unsupported by conditions on the ground.

