Solvang, CA — The City of Solvang has awarded a $450,000 grant to support the construction of the Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Complex, a once-in-a-generation project to bring year-round public swim access back to the Valley. The funds will be disbursed upon groundbreaking and are available for up to three years.

This substantial commitment marks a major step forward for the capital campaign and delivers a powerful boost in momentum. It also sends a strong signal to other potential funders – public and private – across Santa Barbara County that this is a worthy cause.

Since summer public access to the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School pool was discontinued in 2020, Valley residents have had zero hours of local public swim access, and SYHS swimmers have been unable to host CIF events due to the size and age of the current 60 year old pool. The new facility will fill this longstanding gap by offering comprehensive aquatics programs designed to meet the needs of all ages and abilities – from learn-to-swim classes and aqua therapy to CIF-sanctioned competitions and senior wellness.

Located on the high school campus, the future complex will include two state-of-the-art pools: a 33-meter competition pool for student athletics, local clubs, and lap swim, and a 25-yard warm-water recreation pool for additional community use, including swim instruction, rehabilitation therapy, aqua fitness, and low-cost public swim sessions.

“We are deeply grateful to the City of Solvang for making this bold investment in the health and safety of our Valley,” said Lisa Palmer, Board President and Campaign Chair of the Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Foundation (SYVCAF). “This grant is not only a critical step forward – it’s a call to action. We hope it inspires matching contributions and additional support from across the County.”

Randy Murphy, Solvang City Manager and member of the Campaign Steering Committee, emphasized the project’s long-term value: “Access to a public pool isn’t a luxury – it’s essential. Solvang is proud to be part of a regional solution that will benefit families, students, and seniors alike. We believe this investment will help build momentum and partnerships throughout Santa Barbara County.”