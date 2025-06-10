The free concert series is hosted in partnership with the PARC Foundation . For more event information, visit, Concerts in the Park (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Concerts).

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department has announced the return of the annual concert series, Concerts in the Park. The free, family-friendly summer tradition has brought large crowds and a range of musical entertainment to Chase Palm Park since its inception in 2000. Concerts will take place at the Great Meadow in Chase Palm Park every Thursday in July from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The community is invited to bring blankets, chairs, and picnics to enjoy an evening of free music along Cabrillo Boulevard.

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.