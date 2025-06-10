Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.
SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 10, 2025
The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department has announced the return of the annual concert series, Concerts in the Park. The free, family-friendly summer tradition has brought large crowds and a range of musical entertainment to Chase Palm Park since its inception in 2000. Concerts will take place at the Great Meadow in Chase Palm Park every Thursday in July from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The community is invited to bring blankets, chairs, and picnics to enjoy an evening of free music along Cabrillo Boulevard.
2025 Concerts in the Park Schedule
Thursday, July 3 – The Molly Ringwald Project
Thursday, July 10 – Captain Cardiac and The Coronaries
Thursday, July 17 – The Academy
Thursday, July 24 – Soul Majestic
6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Great Meadow in Chase Palm Park (236 East Cabrillo Boulevard)
Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar
The free concert series is hosted in partnership with the PARC Foundation. For more event information, visit, Concerts in the Park (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Concerts).
You must be logged in to post a comment.