First 5 Santa Barbara County and Central Coast Home Visitation Partners Celebrate Home Visiting Week

(Santa Barbara, Calif.) – June 9-13, 2025 is Home Visiting Week and First 5 Santa Barbara County, along with the Central Coast Home Visitation Partners, invites all community members to join as we honor the real-life superheroes who help families flourish and communities thrive—our dedicated home visitors.

Home Visiting is a free, voluntary program that connects families with trained professionals who offer personalized, one-on-one support from pregnancy through a child’s early years. Whether it’s answering tough questions, sharing parenting tips, or just being someone to talk to, home visitors meet families where they are—without judgment. At home or wherever families feel most comfortable, home visitors are there. When families feel supported, children thrive.

From across the United States to right here in Santa Barbara County, home visitors bring empathy, knowledge, and unwavering support into the homes of families every day. They nurture confidence in parents, ensure babies get the strongest start in life, and help build more connected, resilient communities.

Home visitors are more than skilled professionals—they’re trusted allies, change-makers, and sources of hope and strength for every family they serve.

This week, we shine a spotlight on their extraordinary impact. By raising awareness of their vital work, we aim to not only advocate for expanded services and sustainable funding, but also uplift the voices of those at the heart of early childhood and family well-being.

Celebrate with us in a couple of ways:

Spread the Word: Access our Home Visiting Week toolkit, which includes pre-made social media posts, a press release template, a proclamation template, and more to help you share the celebration far and wide.

Hear the Resolution: Tune in to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, June 10th, where they’ll be presenting the official Home Visiting Week resolution.

Learn more about Home Visiting Week in Santa Barbara County by visiting centralcoasthomevisitors.org/home-visiting-week



Families can learn more about home visiting services in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties by visiting HVFamilyInfo.org. Future and current professionals can head to CentralCoastHomeVisitors.org to access professional development resources and learn more about the system in our region.