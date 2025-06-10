Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, June 10, 2025 – Fourth of July evening fun is back in the City of Goleta! Thanks to many generous local sponsors, our community will get to experience its first Fourth of July Drone Light Show. The free event is taking place at the Dos Pueblos High School football stadium, located at 7266 Alameda Avenue in Goleta. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. with food trucks, DJ Darla Bea, line dancing, family-friendly games and activities, a photo booth and more. The approximately 15-minute-long drone show will begin at nightfall, around 8:30 p.m. Check out this video invite in English and Spanish for more information.

Here is some important information to know before you go:

Parking: Parking is available at Dos Pueblos High School (DPHS) on a first-come basis. Carpooling is encouraged. No parking is allowed along Cathedral Oaks Road. Santa Barbara Airbus will be providing free shuttle service from the Costco Parking lot at the Camino Real Marketplace to the front of the High School on Alameda Avenue from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. The shuttles will be available to take people back to the Camino Real Marketplace following the show. There is limited handicapped parking available in the DPHS staff parking lot on Alameda Avenue as well and a roundabout drop-off location. Please note, it is still a bit of a walk to the event.

Seating: The bleachers on the home side of the stadium will be open for seating. The track and the turf field area will be available for blankets and beach chairs only. No camping chairs or pets allowed.

Food and Beverages: Bring your dinner or purchase from several food trucks including Sassafrass, Santa Barbara Food Connection, Pancho’s Tacos, Don Pepe’s and Kona Ice. No large coolers or ice chests are permitted.

The City of Goleta would like to thank our partners: Yardi Systems, Ergomotion, Inc., Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Barbara Airbus, Santa Barbara Unified School District / Dos Pueblos High School, Alamar Dental Implant Center, Deckers Brands, Goleta Valley Historical Society, MarBorg Industries, Teledyne FLIR, UCSB Athletics, Community West Bank, Fuel Depot and Point Market, The Cederlof Family, Best Best & Krieger, LLP, Olivia Sorgman Event Planner, Above All Aviation, Cottage Health, Greater Goleta Santa Barbara Lions Club, Quality Roofing, Ramsey Asphalt, True North Wealth Management, Camino Real Marketplace, Friday Night Lights, and The Water Store.

Let’s come to together to celebrate our country and our community in true Goleta spirit on the 4th! For more information go to our website at http://www.cityofgoleta.org/DroneShow.