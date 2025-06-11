For so many decades, Barney was the heart of the News-Press and he was a class act.

When he left the paper, it was already on life support and it took several years of it bleeding before Ms. McCaw finally put it out of its misery with the help of thousands of readers no longer interested in its content or lack of it. Had Tom Storke been alive through this disaster for his paper, he would have dropped dead from the grief.

Rest in peace, Barney, knowing that you represented the best in local journalism for so many decades. Ya done good!