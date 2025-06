I was having coffee on the patio at a local Starbucks. It was a beautiful morning. A large group of young ladies showed up for a Bible study. They took almost every chair on the patio.

Two elderly friends arrived who normally have coffee outside in the fresh air. But they could only find one chair. Not one girl offered her seat. Eventually I got up and offered them mine men my seat but one of them was so upset that he stomped off ordering his pal to follow him.

Welcome to the New Christianity.