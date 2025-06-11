Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

To make sure that no child goes hungry this summer, the City of Goleta is pleased to partner with the Santa Barbara Unified School District to offer a free summer lunch program at Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park (170 S. Kellogg Avenue) to any child under the age of 18. The program will provide a healthy and convenient boxed lunch to any child who shows up, with no need to register or pre-enroll. The only requirement is that the lunch be eaten on site.

This program provides a critical bridge to children who depend on school lunches throughout the year to meet their nutritional and caloric needs. By providing the summer lunch program within the park, we hope to provide our Goleta children with a safe, active, engaging and free way to spend their summer days. Kids and their families can come enjoy the activities at the park including playground, skate park, basketball, pickleball, and Bankshot courts, as well as the multi-purpose sports field and bike path, and then be able to take advantage of a free healthy and nutritious lunch.

The food program begins Monday, June 16th and runs through Friday, August 8th. Lunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Free summer meals will also be available through the Goleta Union School District at the sites below:

Ellwood Elementary School (7686 Hollister Avenue)

Dates: June 11 – July 23 , Monday-Friday (closed June 19 and July 4)

Breakfast: 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:00 – 1:00 p.m.



View Elementary School (5465 Queen Anne Lane)

Dates: June 11 – July 11, Monday-Friday (closed June 19 and July 4)

Breakfast: 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Food must be eaten on site. Adults may not pick up meals for children.