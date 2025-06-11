Grace Housing, Inc. Announces 15 Local Nonprofits Receiving Funds During its 10th Annual Grant Recipient Reception Organization has Deep Legacy of Local Charitable Work, Since 1902 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Representatives of grant recipient organizations | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA, June 10, 2025 — Grace Housing Inc. (GHI) announces 15 grant recipients at its 10th Annual Grant Recipient Reception on Tuesday, June 10th at Grace Village Apartments.

The reception celebrates the 2025 recipients of Grace Housing Inc.’s charitable grants, which empower local organizations to meet the community’s most urgent needs. Since its inception in 2015, GHI has distributed over $1.25 million in charitable grants, continuing the legacy of service established by Grace Lutheran Church, which donated the land that made this mission possible.

Grace Housing Inc. operates with a commitment to sustaining and expanding the impact of Grace Lutheran’s charitable work. Beyond managing affordable housing properties, GHI actively seeks to fund initiatives that address Santa Barbara’s community needs. Its charitable grant program supports organizations focused on essential services, including food security, healthcare access, and housing solutions for vulnerable populations. By reinvesting rental income from its properties, Grace Housing Inc. maintains a steady source of funding that ensures long-term support for Santa Barbara’s most pressing social challenges.

Prior to the establishment of Grace Housing, Inc. Grace Lutheran Church and its congregation has always had the vision of continued service to others, beginning as a small but dedicated group in the early 1900s with a mission to provide food for the hungry, shelter for people who are homeless, and supportive services for low income families, individuals and seniors.

Through its partnership with the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara and California Lutheran Homes, Grace Housing Inc. has developed an ever-growing fund dedicated to future affordable housing projects in the greater Santa Barbara community.

This year, 15 nonprofits received a total of $148,000 in funding, with individual grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.

Transition House serves homeless families through shelter, housing and support. Grace was one of the 5 original congregations that housed Transition House for about 2 years until the agency was able to get a permanent site.

Grace Food Pantry provides food to individuals and families. The weekly pantry was started by Grace as a Saturday food distribution program in the early 80s before we had a local food bank. The program continues onsite at Grace Village and is administered by Trinity Lutheran Church.

Grace Village Fund (Second Story) is a growing fund held for the development of future low-income senior housing.

SW California Synod, ELCA – providing supportive services in the greater Santa Barbara community

Habitat for Humanity – Grace Lutheran was one of the sponsoring agencies bringing a Habitat chapter to Santa Barbara. Habitat helps families build and improve places to call home.

Society of Saint Vincent de Paul – provides short-term income and support for unexpected and needed services for very low-income people

Second Story -Provides financial support to senior residents in Housing Authority properties like Grace Village for needed services or supportive services.

Santa Barbara Food Bank – Provides healthy foods to families and individuals in need

Trinity Gardens – Grows organic produce to help meet food needs in our local community

Santa Barbara ACT FARO Center is a daytime navigation center for persons experiencing homelessness

Showers of Blessing – Provides free hot showers and hygiene products for persons experiencing homelessness

Food for the Kitchen-less – Provides bags of food to persons experiencing homelessness and who do not have a place to cook their food.

Good Samaritan Shelter – Provides the community with programs that address homelessness as well as alcohol and substance abuse

Doctors Without Walls – Provides free volunteer medical care to people living on the streets of our community

New Beginnings, Safe Parking – Provides Safe Parking and rapid rehousing to persons living in their vehicles.

Grace Housing Inc. was founded to steward the charitable legacy of Grace Lutheran Church, a long-standing Santa Barbara faith community that prioritized service and social good. When the church transitioned out of regular worship services, its leadership made a transformational gift—donating land to the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

Grace Village is a 58-unit affordable senior housing community created on the donated land. Opened in partnership with the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara, it provides safe, supportive homes for low-income seniors.

Today, Grace Housing Inc., in coordination with California Lutheran Homes and the Housing Authority for the City of Santa Barbara, manages its remaining properties and business tenancies, using the rental income to generate annual charitable grants to organizations serving vulnerable populations in Santa Barbara County and a designated fund for future low-income housing in our community.. Through this innovative model, GHI continues to honor the mission of Grace Lutheran Church—supporting dignity, shelter, food security, and community connection creating a living legacy of faith that keeps giving..

For more information about Grace Housing Inc., visit http://www.gracehousinginc.com or contact: Pat Wheatley, GHI Board Member – (805) 896-0693