Santa Barbara Genealogical Society’s

Earthquake Exhibit Centers People

Stories and Lives Remembered Exhibit

Introduces Us to Earthquake Survivors and Victims

By Christina McDermott | June 12, 2025

Radio reports came directly from State Street. | Credit: Courtesy

As a fairly recent Santa Barbara resident, I’ve always considered the 1925 earthquake by what it changed rather than by who it changed. But the ongoing exhibit, tucked into the Sahyun Library at the S.B. County Genealogical Society on Castillo Street, made the earthquake not a distant plot event, but something that shaped lives. Called Stories and Lives Remembered, the exhibit focuses on people, and that’s what makes it interesting.

“With genealogy, we’re really big on family history and those stories,” said the society’s outreach coordinator Holly Snyder, who explained that the idea started out for members of the society, before growing to include community stories. “You can really kind of step in their footsteps, their shoes.”

Part of the exhibit includes accounts from people about the earthquake, as well as short biographies of their lives and photos of them. In one shot, you can see a woman sitting neatly in the rubble of a destroyed building.

“I’ve always heard about families hanging outside because they didn’t want to be inside with all these aftershocks,” Snyder said. “There’s actually pictures here that show them, you know, just hanging out outside, setting up a little kitchen out there.”

The Arlington Hotel’s water tower collapsed. | Credit: Courtesy

The other part of the exhibit, created by historian and author Neal Graffy, remembers the earthquake’s victims. Graffy writes how he was able to verify 11 deaths — three of the dead were considered “well known.”

“The standard comment about the earthquake was how fortunate we were that so few people died. True enough, but I always wondered who these other people were,” Graffy writes. “Did they have families? Friends? Did their passing go unnoticed?”

Stories of some of the victims lined the wall. Graffy crafted histories with the details he had gleaned. Many were immigrants. Many worked labor jobs. All of them felt like real people that you could meet waiting for a bus or in line at the store.

Stories and Lives Remembered is open now through August 16 at the S.B. County Genealogical Society (316 Castillo St.). It’s free to the public, available to see during the Sahyun Library’s regular hours.

