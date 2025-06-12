We have plenty of investigative reporters out there. But it was always nice to come in from the cold for Barney’s warm, down-to-earth columns. I especially enjoyed his bemused, gentle way with a story — and with people. No axes to grind; no snark, no bark. Very honest also. What a nice antidote he was for all of us.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.