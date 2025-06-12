We have plenty of investigative reporters out there. But it was always nice to come in from the cold for Barney’s warm, down-to-earth columns. I especially enjoyed his bemused, gentle way with a story — and with people. No axes to grind; no snark, no bark. Very honest also. What a nice antidote he was for all of us.
About Barney Brantingham
By Sol Morrison, S.B.
Thu Jun 12, 2025 | 12:42pm
