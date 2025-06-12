I drove on to the SBCC campus the other day to make a purchase at the bookstore and was shocked at the worsening condition of the entry roads and parking lots. They have needed resurfacing for years and years, their surfaces full of cracks and potholes.

I think some of the donations should to go to fixing them. It made my heart ache because it made it look as if no one cares. We have the most beautiful campus yet the lots and roads are in shambles!

Yes, yes, yes, help our students, but can’t we have a little concern and love shown to much needed repairs? Why isn’t resurfacing a priority? There is such a huge contrast between their poor condition and the beautiful surrounding environment, an embarrassment really.