Open letter to the Women and Men of the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives:

Whatever your daily life and schedules have been the past few days or weeks or months, would you please step back and take a candid look at the ludicrous, disgusting and scarily dysfunctional state of affairs you’ve created?

Whether you’re a Republican or Democrat or Independent, in the minds of a very large number of American citizens, you are failures.

You were each elected to provide individual and collaborative guidance for a vast country of people, the United States of America. On an individual basis, yes, each district and state has a wide variety of issues and needs unique to that area. But along with the specifics there is an equal responsibility for the common well-being and preparation for the future.

The country, under your “leadership” is severely fractured. Cities, towns, and villages are no longer described by anything other than being “red” or “blue.”

Step back and look at the disrespect, disparagement and stupid name-calling you engage in on what comes across as an hourly basis. Reflect on the despicable childish behavior to pass critical bills underhandedly by not allowing enough time for all members to understand and evaluate the details. Look at the myopia and shortsightedness of excessive liberal focus rather than the rock-bottom concerns of your constituents and the country as a whole.

Issues and actions are not discussed or taken based on character and value. Statements and positions are made strictly by party affiliation and direction, not with individual thoughtfulness and judgment.

Fear and cowardice determines governance positioning rather than character, maturity, thought, and focus on the greater good.

People are turning off the news. Rather than smiles, shaking heads and angry sighs erupt whenever the conversation reverts to your efforts.

You’ve provided unimaginable fodder for late night comedians and conservative commentators. You’re sadly, individually and collectively, a far cry from the term “leader”!

Turn off the angst and attitudes toward the other side and get a grip on addressing the wounds in our national fabric. Work to make things better for everyone and please try and understand you have a definitive and no-excuse responsibility for future generations as well.