The Best of Santa Barbara issue is my favorite issue of the year. Seeing as we live just minutes away from the hidden valley, the birthplace of ranch, I believe we should add a category for “best ranch.” So many restaurants here make their own (Bettina, revolver, On the Alley), and we should honor our ranch heritage. Get saucy y’all.

