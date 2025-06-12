The Best of Santa Barbara issue is my favorite issue of the year. Seeing as we live just minutes away from the hidden valley, the birthplace of ranch, I believe we should add a category for “best ranch.” So many restaurants here make their own (Bettina, revolver, On the Alley), and we should honor our ranch heritage. Get saucy y’all.

Thu Jun 12, 2025 | 22:30pm
https://www.independent.com/2025/06/12/honor-the-ranch/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.