The Best of Santa Barbara issue is my favorite issue of the year. Seeing as we live just minutes away from the hidden valley, the birthplace of ranch, I believe we should add a category for “best ranch.” So many restaurants here make their own (Bettina, revolver, On the Alley), and we should honor our ranch heritage. Get saucy y’all.
Honor the Ranch
By Thayer Frechette, S.B.
Thu Jun 12, 2025 | 12:41pm
