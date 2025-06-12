Santa Barbara Airport Launches Partnership with Pacific Pride Foundation

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) is excited to announce a new partnership with local nonprofit Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF). This partnership will support mutual community engagement through promoting Pride Month, PPF’s annual Pacific Pride Festival, and SBA’s efforts to provide an inclusive, safe, and welcoming environment for all passengers.

Passengers traveling through SBA will see a new Pride Month banner hanging from the tower outside the front entrance during the month of June. In addition, multiple PPF advertisements and activations will be present inside the terminal through the end of August.



The Pacific Pride Festival, sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara and SBA, will take place on August 23, at Chase Palm Park. This celebration is free for the community and will feature live music, dance and musical performances, food, vendors, and more. Events like these highlight the City’s ongoing efforts to stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community and to promote safe, welcoming spaces across all departments.



On June 10, Mayor Rowse presented a proclamation to the Pacific Pride Foundation recognizing their decades-long pursuit of inclusivity, equality, and dignity for all people, and the City’s proud history of allyship.

“This proclamation and airport display speak volumes,” said Julio C. Roman, Executive Director of Pacific Pride Foundation. “It’s about celebrating the beautiful diversity of Santa Barbara while sending a message of affirmation to every traveler who passes through. It’s an honor to partner with the City as we mark 50 years of the Pacific Pride Foundation showing up for our community.”

For more information and to view the June 10 proclamation presentation, visit Pride Month Proclamation 2025.

For more information about the foundation and festival, visit Pacific Pride Foundation (PacificPrideFoundation.org).

