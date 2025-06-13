Alma Rosa Winery’s Sixth Annual ‘Peace of Mind’ Walk Raises $256K, Surpassing $1 Million Total Funds Raised for Mental Health Since 2020

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(May 28, 2025; Buellton, Calif.)—Alma Rosa Winery, a leading Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Rhône variety wine producer from Santa Barbara County’s Sta. Rita Hills AVA, announced today that the winery’s sixth annual Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction fundraising walk raised a total of $256,285, surpassing previous walks in both attendance and funds raised, and bringing the total amount raised to date to over $1.2 million. All proceeds raised benefit One Mind and Santa Barbara County’s Mental Wellness Center.

Alma Rosa Proprietors Bob and Barb Zorich launched the annual Peace of Mind fundraising walk in 2020 to support community services for mental health, as well as research on the causes, treatment and potential cures for mental health diseases. On Saturday, May 17, around 275 participants gathered at the base of Alma Rosa’s 628-acre estate to participate in this year’s 10,000-step, approximately 4.5-mile walk across the hillside vineyards. Participants were greeted at registration with juice from Pressed Juicery, coffee from Starbucks in Buellton, and brain booster performance shots from Magic Mind, three of Peace of Mind’s official event sponsors.

Adding to the excitement, the Santa Barbara Rotary Club hosted a raffle offering attendees who registered as a group of five or more people the opportunity to win two free wine-tasting parties at Alma Rosa Winery. The event began with personal and inspiring speeches about the importance of mental health awareness and support from Alma Rosa General Manager Emeritus Debra Eagle,One Mind’s Co-founder and Chief Advocacy and Engagement Officer Brandon Staglin and Mental Wellness Center’s CEO Annmarie Cameron.

“Each year, we’re moved by the growing support for Peace of Mind and its meaningful impact on mental health awareness and care in the Santa Barbara County community,” said Bob Zorich. “To surpass one million dollars raised is an important milestone for this six-year-old effort. Thanks to the compassion, generosity, and unwavering spirit of our participants, partners, and sponsors, we are growing awareness and reducing the stigma while supporting mental health research and care in our community.”

While completing the course, walkers were fueled by complimentary snacks and beverages from Peace of Mind sponsors, including bars from David Protein, LMNT’s electrolyte drink mix packets, Leisure Project’s non-carbonated electrolyte refreshers, Culture POP’s probiotic sodas and water provided by Suzy Zimmerman State Farm Insurance. Sunscreen was provided by Vacation Sunscreen. At the summit of the Attente block, the highest point of the estate, participants enjoyed a splash of the Alma Rosa Brut Rosé before returning to the winery’s historic Ranch House nestled amid ancient oak trees for an intimate reception featuring a tasting of the latest releases from Alma Rosa’s Winemaker Samra Morris, as well as from other local wineries including The Hilt Estate, Peake Ranch Winery, Sanford Winery and Clementine Carter Wines. The reception also featured live music by local Santa Barbara duo Tom Ball and Kenny Sultan, along with food available for purchase from Santa Barbara Food Connection. Richard Sanford, Alma Rosa Winery’s original founder, current winery ambassador and pioneering Central Coast vintner, was also present during the reception to mingle with guests.

The Zorich’s support of the walk is a part of their ongoing efforts to support mental health research, awareness and care in Houston and across the country. The winery is grateful to have received generous corporate donations from Rio Vista Chevrolet in Buellton, Wine Direct, The Towbes Group,CenCal Health, Acme Hospitality, Montecito Bank & Trust, SCI Specialty Construction, Garcia Architects, 1st Century Bank, C&D, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and Sister Cities/Rotary Club. Over the last six years, the winery has raised over $1,200,000 for One Mind and Santa Barbara County’s Mental Wellness Center.

For more information about Alma Rosa’s commitment to mental health awareness and support, please visit: https://www.almarosawinery.com/peace-of-mind.

About Alma Rosa Winery

Alma Rosa Winery, a leading wine producer from Santa Barbara County’s Sta. Rita Hills, is dedicated to making Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Rhône variety wines that express the unique terroir of the appellation. Alma Rosa’s wines are layered, vibrant and balanced, reflecting the cool climate impact of the Pacific Ocean breezes that are funneled through the east-west transverse mountain range of the region. The winery was founded in 2005 by Richard Sanford, who was the first to plant Pinot Noir in the Sta. Rita Hills in 1971. Today, the winery is owned by Bob and Barb Zorich, who purchased the winery in 2014. In 2019, Samra Morris took the helm as winemaker and redirected the trajectory of the wines to be amongst the best in California.

For more information about Alma Rosa Winery, please visit almarosawinery.com.

About One Mind™

One Mind is at the forefront of a transformative movement in mental health, delivering innovative solutions to address critical gaps in mental health research, care, workplace wellness, and public perception. Guided by science and lived experience, we fund groundbreaking research, accelerate innovation, enhance workplace wellness, and engage the public to reshape mental health care and awareness. With science as our cornerstone, and people at the heart of what we do, our programs are setting new standards for effective interventions and redefining the future of mental health.

About Mental Wellness Center

With 78 years of service to the Santa Barbara community, Mental Wellness Center has been the leading provider of mental health support to adults, families, and youth. The organization instructs in mental health education to nearly 5,000 local students, operates a residential services program which is home to community members in seven residential sites, and serves individuals and families impacted by mental illness through support groups and social connection programs like its onsite recovery day program that sees hundreds of individuals, both housed and unhoused, living with severe mental illness.