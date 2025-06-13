On Dec. 3, 2024:  South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, targeting “anti-state activities” such as political rallies and a free press.

On Dec. 4, 2024:  After massive protests, the National Assembly passed a motion to lift martial law and the order was quickly rescinded. Impeachment proceedings began immediately.

On Dec. 14, 2024:  President Yoon was impeached by the National Assembly.

On Jan. 15, 2025:  He was arrested and then indicted on January 26.

On April 14, 2025:  President Yoon was removed from office.

On June 3, 2025:  Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung confronted these fascists in the following election and easily defeated Yoon’s favored candidate to become the country’s new president.

And that, dear MAGA Rethuglicans, is what democracy looks like.

