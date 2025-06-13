Grace Fisher Foundation Celebrates 501(c)(3) Status and Announces $50,000 Matching Grant

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — The Grace Fisher Foundation (GFF), known for its work supporting children and adults of all abilities through FREE inclusive arts programs, and is thrilled to announce two major milestones in its journey.

The Foundation is now an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, having officially separated from its fiscal sponsor. This achievement marks a significant step forward in GFF’s ability to grow its programs and impact the community more directly.

“Yahoo and hurray! It’s been a long road, and crossing this threshold is truly a dream come true,” said Grace Fisher, Founder and Creative Director. “This independence will allow us to enhance our programs in many wonderful ways.”

In addition to this exciting transition, GFF has been awarded a $50,000 matching grant from a generous Santa Barbara family foundation. The challenge grant runs through the summer and aims to inspire both new and returning donors to support and grow GFF’s Inclusive Arts Clubhouse mission.

Matching Grant Details:

New donors : All first-time gifts will be matched dollar-for-dollar.





: All first-time gifts will be matched dollar-for-dollar. Returning donors: Any increase in donation over the previous year will be matched.

(Example: If a donor gave $500 last year and donates $1,000 this year, the $500 increase will be matched.)





If the challenge is fully met, GFF stands to raise $100,000—critical funding to ensure that all of its programs remain completely free of charge.

GFF Mission:

The Grace Fisher Foundation provides inclusive arts programs that empower individuals of all abilities through music, dance, art, and community engagement. GFF believes in creating spaces where everyone belongs and creativity knows no boundaries.

Looking Ahead to 2025

GFF is expanding its impact through partnerships with 14 local nonprofits and 3 school districts, serving participants from preschool to senior citizens. One of the most exciting additions is Santa Barbara’s first Sensory Room, the GFF Hidden Haven, in collaboration with Autism Embrace. It is designed to support individuals with autism and other sensory needs.

To make a donation and have your gift matched, please visit: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/gracefisherfoundation or mail your contribution to

Grace Fisher Foundation

120 S. Hope Ste F118

Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Thank you to our community of supporters who make this work possible. Together, we are building a more inclusive, creative world.