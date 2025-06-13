Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta, CA –Maker House, a k a Clay Studio, founded by Lynda Weinman and Patrick Hall as an exceptional center for the creative arts, invites the public to a Birthday Bash. Come celebrate the 5th birthday and the Past, Present, and Future of Maker House.

When: Birthday Bash, Friday, June 27 from 4 to 7 pm

Where: Maker House, 1351 Holiday Hill Road off Fairview in Goleta

What: Live music, paella dinner, custom cakes, clay games, and chocolates

Cost: $30 per person ($35 at the door). Purchase tickets here.

Virtual Auction and Donations: Online auction June 17-30. Featuring artwork, experiences, services, memberships and more. View and bid on items here.

“It has been an honor to have a role in the establishment of this great organization. Its leadership, members, staff and students are dedicated to making ceramic arts more broadly accessible and responsive to the interests and aspirations of the emerging and established artists who make up our creative community,” said Lynda Weinman, co-founder of Maker House.

Maker House, noted regionally and nationally for its education, exhibitions, extensive facilities, and visiting artist residencies, has provided services for over 2,500 first-time students in wheel throwing, hand-building, 3-D printing and other clay arts over the last five years. Half return for future classes in one of the 25-50 classes and workshops offered each quarter.

Its membership of 75 potters is a diverse, intergenerational group with all levels of experience. The work of staff, instructors and interns are found in galleries and shops throughout the region.

Outreach to the community has led to partnerships with UCSB students, after-school arts programs at local elementary schools, summer and vacation camps for grades 1-5, private celebrations and team building programs for regional organizations and corporations.

Maker House supports innovation, such as 3-D printing in clay and plastics, providing space, expertise and equipment inside a supportive community.

For more information, contact studio director, Erin Smith, erin@makerhouse.org

About Maker House / Clay Studio

Clay Studio, dba Maker House, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit ceramic arts studio on ten acres in the Goleta foothills. It is a haven for the Santa Barbara arts community and an international destination for all who are passionate about exploring the ceramic arts. The building is a contemporary 22,000 square-foot studio with high and low-fire kilns, potters’ wheels, hand-building equipment, an array of custom glaze stations, a library and garden space. The studio hosts a variety of classes and workshops, community events, private lessons, group and corporate team building events, artist talks and demonstrations.